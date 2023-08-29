Shasun Jain College in Guinness records for publishing 352 poems

CHENNAI: Twelve students and two faculty of Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women, T Nagar, published 352 poems in three anthologies and 2 book chapters as part of a Guinness Book of Records’ ‘The Thickest Book of 1,00,100 pages’. Students of corporate secretaryship, commerce general, honours, psychology, business administration, visual communication and mathematics participated enthusiastically.

The anthologies of students are titled ‘Fogged Mirrors & Beautiful Souls: An Anthology by Young Minds’, ‘Rhythmic Rants: An Anthology of the Nuances of Life’ and ‘Sculptured Thoughts: Ezhudiyadil Pidithavai’. The chapters were published in a book titled Culture and Literature in English Theories, Interpretations and Contexts. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan released the book and read the Guinness Record citation.