SFWG meet: Ban on drones at Mahabs from today

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai City police Saturday banned the flying of drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for five days from Sunday in view of the Third Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) meeting of G-20 to be held at Mahabalipuram, about 55 km from here, from June 19 to 21. Flying of drones and UAVs were banned for five days from Sunday to Thursday for security reasons as foreign dignitaries are likely to visit the city and the famous heritage site for the prestigious event.