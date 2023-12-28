Sexagenerian arrested under POCSO Act for sexually abusing two girls

CHENNAI: A 67-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls, aged 9 and 12, over a period of several months near Puzhal.

The man was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.

Police identified the suspect as Vijayakumar, working in a sofa repair shop. The police said that the issue came to light when one of the girls, told her mother about the incidents on Tuesday. The mother then lodged a complaint at an AWPS.

A police officer said, As per the complaint lodged by a mother of a victim Vijayakumar had sexually abused the girl and her friend when the two were playing outside the house on Sunday. The girl told her mother that the incidents took place several times since March of this year.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections of the POCSO Act on Wednesday.

The police then arrested Vijayakumar on Thursday after the probe.