Sewage pumping stations in four zones of Chennai won't be functional from June 18-20

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited would carry out sewage pipeline interconnection works at MMBT service road in 200 feet road at Madhavaram zone (zone 3).

So, the sewage pumping station in north Chennai won't be functional in four zones - Madhavaram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar from June 18 to 20.

Pumping stations in several areas of Madhavaram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar zones (zone 3,6,7 and 8 respectively) including Kadapa road, Venus Nagar, Villivakkam sector pumping station, Korattur, Nehru Nagar, Sitco Nagar, Ilango Nagar, VOC nagar and Kallikuppam sewage pumping stations will not be operated from June 18, 9 am to June 20, 6 am, stated an official release from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

Residents of these four zones are advised to reach out to the concerned area engineers if there is any sewage overflow and stagnation witnessed on the road.

The metro water board has arranged suction machine vehicles to pump out the stagnated drainage water in the area immediately.

CMWSSB has shared the contact numbers of the area engineers - Madhavaram zone (zone 3) 8144930903, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone 8144930906, Ambattur 8144930907 and residents of Anna Nagar zone shall reach out to 8144930908.