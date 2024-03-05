Sewage pumping station at LB road will not be functional on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) will carry out sewage pipeline interconnection works at Nehru Nagar and Kanthanchavadi at OMR in Perungudi zone (zone 14). So, the sewage pumping station located at Dr Muthu Lakshmi Road will not be functional on March 6. Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) requested the residents to complain to the concerned officials to rectify any sewage stagnation in the area.

The underground sewage pipeline interconnection work will be carried out in Nehru Nagar and Kanthanchavadi, the metro water board will stop functioning the sewage pumping station at LP road in the concerned zone. Residents of Adyar and Teynampet zones might experience sewage overflow in their localities on Wednesday till 8 pm. However, the concerned department is equipped with suction machines in case of emergency.

People can reach out to area engineer and assistant area engineers of Teynampet zone (zone 9) 8144930909 and 8144930224, 8144930225, 81449 30226. Residents of Adyar zone (zone 13) shall contact their concerned area engineer 81449 30913 and assistant area engineers .81449 30238, 8144930239, 81449 30240 and 81449 30247.

Meanwhile, as the metro rail carries out construction of Indira Nagar metro station, the area office of Adyar zone will be shifted to Taramani and functional from Wednesday (March 6). The public is requested to visit the new office for any complaint regarding sewage and drinking water in the area. They shall also reach out to assistant engineer 8144930178 and sub area engineer 8144930239 with CMWSSB of Adyar zone.