Sewage pipe work: Pulianthope residents irate over open pit

CHENNAI: Sewage stagnation on the streets of VOC Nagar Pulianthope for the past few days has caused severe hardships to the residents, who blame the incomplete construction of the drainage pipeline for the overflow.

They fume over the Metro Water board’s plan to re-lay the road without completing the works, as it would worsen the situation.

The underground sewage pipe, laid 47 years ago, has been damaged for years. After many complaints, recently, the Metro Water board replaced the pipeline and completed the construction works two weeks ago. But it failed to close the area that was dug up.

“The pipe was not laid properly, which led to sewage stagnation on the streets. They have not closed the pit after completing the works. VOC Nagar Third Street, where the damaged drainage pipeline was replaced, is now a congested place, as there is no space to even walk there,” said Ambeth Saravanan, a resident of VOC Nagar.

When residents raised their concerns to the zonal officer of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6), it fell on deaf ears. A blame-game followed where the officials blamed the Metro Water board for not fixing the issue, and vice-versa. “Even if they re-lay the road, the Metro Water board will dig it up again for their regular maintenance work. The issue has been neglected by authorities and we’re tired of raising complaints,” said another resident.

The Metro Water board officials of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone did not respond to the calls by DT Next.