Sewage overflows, let into SWD; residents of Perambur Barracks Road irked

CHENNAI: The storm water drain construction was carried out across the city ahead of the northeast monsoon, however, due to a lack of coordination with the concerned departments, for over two months, residents of Perambur Barracks road in Pattalam have struggled with overflow of sewage and letting it into storm water drains due to damage in sewage pipelines in the area.

"The underground sewer pipeline has been damaged, leading to overflow through manholes, from the residential buildings in the area for over two months. The contractor has left the sewage into the existing storm water drains of a few residents without replacing the pipes which had polluted the drains. As they are unable to let the sewage into the storm water drain, due to clogged drains the sewage overflowed and stagnated on the road, " said V Sathiabalan, a civic activist and resident of Perambur Barracks Road.

At least 60 houses' sewage connection has been clogged due to the lethargic work of the SWD contract workers.

The residents rued that though they have paid sewage tax, but the civic authorities are not bothered to act even after multiple complaints were raised.

"With only a few weeks left for the onset of the northeast monsoon, the civic body speeded up SWD constructions and interlinking works. Now, the drain is being polluted with drainage water and we fear that the area would experience water logging during the monsoon season. We have informed the contractors to fix the issue or inform the concerned department to carry out the maintenance work, but to no respite, " fumed another resident.

A private school in the area sent a letter to the metro water board to ensure that the replacement of the pipeline should be done if it has been damaged. However, the civic authorities failed to fix the issue, and the road witnessed with overflowing of drainage water for a long time.

In addition, the number of dengue cases continues to surge in the city due to mosquito menace.

The residents struggle with sewage stagnation for more than two months which would turn into a mosquito breeding ground.

When contacted Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zonal officer A S Murugan said that illegal sewage might have let into the ongoing construction of SWD, and steps would be taken to rectify it.

"We would inform the area engineer of the metro water board to pump out the stagnated sewage on the road, " added the official.