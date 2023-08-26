Sewage overflows at an eatery shop on EVK Sampath Road

CHENNAI: Traders, shop keepers and restaurant owners demand regular cleaning of sewage lines in central Chennai. With a greater number of flats and congestion peaking in central Chennai, sewerage overflow and drainage blocks had become a nightmare for residents.

Sewage overflowing has been a perennial issue for over six months at EVK Sampath Road due to clogged drainage in the locality.

“The worst affected are small-time entrepreneurs like us – running eatery outlets and food joints, as the foul odour and stagnated sewage affects sales. We’re committed to providing quality food but there is no support from the Metro Water authorities,” said Gopal Saini, owner of Rajasthan chat. “When complaint was raised to the Metro Water staff, they promised to clear the blocked drainage but till now nothing has happened.”

Concurring with him is V Jayakumar, who owns a food joint. “After weeks of waiting for the Meto Water officials to do something about the blocked drainage, I closed my food outlet shop near Prathapet Road and shifted to Thousand lights. Manholes on the main roads and interior roads require desilting every month, but the Metro Water board desilts them only ahead of monsoon.”

For the last six months, the bucket machines used to remove the silt have been absent in areas like Vepery, Otteri, Choolai, Pattalam and Perambur barracks road, said civic activist V Sathiabalan. “During the monsoon, the situation worsens as the sewage mixes with rainwater and turns the road filthy. Several sewerage lines in Egmore need to be overhauled completely,” said R Manohar, a commuter.

When contacted, a senior Metro Water official of Royapuram zone, stated that steps would be taken to clear the drains at the earliest. “We carry out dredging works to remove sludge from sewage pipes and mechanical inlets in streets frequently to prevent sewage blockage ahead of the northeast monsoon,” the official added.