Sewage overflow irks Perungudi residents

CHENNAI: Quality of life and sanitation has become a major issue for the residents of Perungudi. Due to choked drains and sewer overflow, residents of Burma Colony First Main Road in Perungudi are spending sleepless nights.

“The issue has been persisting for a prolonged time. The drain gets clogged with garbage and rubbles, which are dumped by residents and construction industry in the area,” rued D Kamaraj, a resident of Burma Colony.

Pointing out that the drainage system and storm water drains should be desilted every month, he accused the civic body of doing that for the past few years. “So, the sewage discharged from the residential areas gets reversed and results in overflow and stagnates on the road,” he pointed out.

Residents tried to remove the clogged drain several times but after a few days, it overflowed again. “Whenever a complaint was raised to the civic officials, they pump out the stagnated sewage, but it overflows again, affecting residents. Besides the foul smell, the sewer also covers the pot holes endangering motorists, school kids and pedestrians,” averred Kamaraj.

During the monsoon season, the situation worsens as the sewer gets mixed with flood water. “We’re forced to walk on filthy water, which creates a breeding ground for mosquitoes, cockroach and rats. Rodent population is another issue and the stagnant water also poses risk of infections spread by rats like leptospirosis and cholera,” K Swaminathan, a former resident of Perungudi said. “I shifted my house due to the perennial garbage stench and sewer overflow issues in Perungudi.”

When contacted, a senior corporation official of Perungudi (Zone 14) replied, “The stagnated sewage water has been pumped out regularly. Desilting of the drains would begin soon.”