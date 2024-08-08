Several posts remain vacant in Avadi corporation’s 5 out of 6 departments

CHENNAI: Avadi City Municipal Corporation, which was formed in 2019, is yet to fill a huge number of its vacant posts in five out of six departments including general administration, revenue, town planning, engineering, and public health.

According to the official sources, six posts out of 41 including administrative officers are vacant.

In the revenue section, 8 posts are vacant of the total 20.

In the town planning section that regulates the construction activities the post of town planning officer, who is in charge of the section, is lying vacant. In the department, two posts are vacant out of the five.

In the engineering section, 13 posts are vacant of the total 42, including the post of crucial superintendent engineer. In the public health section, 7 posts are not filled and most of the sanitary inspector posts are vacant.

A source in the Avadi Corporation said that instead of filling the vacancies, officials were overworking the current employees. “Avadi Corporation does not have zonal officers or zonal offices. For any basic need, residents have to come to the Corporation office. There is no access to address the grievances of the public,” said T Sadagopan, a civic activist from Pattabiram. “Five years ago, when the Avadi municipality was upgraded into a Corporation, the vacancies should have been filled. When we visit the Corporation office to resolve issues, we’re informed that the posts are vacant. Delay in filling vacancies would lead to the delay in completing the works.”

When contacted, a senior Avadi official said that the recruitment was done directly by the director of municipal administration.

“Recently, a special recruitment drive was conducted to fill the vacancies. Within two months, vacant posts will be filled and things will improve,” he added.