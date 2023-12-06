Several hundred students leave for their native due to flood water stagnation

CHENNAI: Several hundreds of students studying in higher education institutions especially in rain ravaged Chennai and Chengalpet have left for their natives since the flood waters have not receded yet in many places in that two districts.

With both Anna University and University of Madras having postponed the semester exams indefinitely due to heavy rains, students, who were pursuing various courses in these institutions and its affiliated colleges have decided to leave for native places.

Heavy flooded areas in Chennai and its neighbouring districts include Vyasarpadi, Kolathur, Korattur, Puliyanthope, Madippakkam, Mudichur, Kodampakkam, Maduravoyal, West Tambaram, Selaiyur, Nolambur, Kundrathur, Sholinganallur, Navalur and Pallikkaranai.

"Me and a couple of my classmates were staying in a flat in West Tambaram. We do not have drinking water and food. Therefore, we have decided to leave for our native to get immediate relief", B Kishor Kumar, a third-year engineering student studying in a university at Chengalpet said.

He said since the mobile services were down, the students could not reach the authorities concerned for relief and rehabilitation measures. "We literally struggled to reach the main road from our flat", he claimed.

D Prakash, a second year B.Arch student, said though officials came and rehabilitated him at Pallavaram, they could not guide or drop at the bus stop. "I could reach the destination only on Wednesday", he said.

Though the exact number of students who left for their native, could not be ascertained, a senior official from the Higher Education Department admitted that many students left Chennai since they do not have access to the essential commodities including milk, provisions and as well as food.

"In addition, most of the major mobile companies could not provide services due to several technical issues because of heavy rains and floods", he added.

He said the universities including private institutions situated in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur were clearly instructed that exams or classes should not be conducted unless there is a clear instruction from the state government.

"Once normalcy is restored in these four districts, the institutions will function regularly", he said adding "the semester exam dates will also be announced well in advance so that students could come back and appear for the exams".

The official said the institutions were also instructed to conduct special classes if required to cover the portions in time.