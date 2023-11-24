Several flights delayed on Thursday, passengers asked to reach airport early in view of weather

CHENNAI: Rainfall during early morning on Thursday affected departure of flights at the airport. Some flights were delayed by up to one hour. According to the airport sources, one of the main reason for the delay was difficulty of the cabin crew to reach the airport on time from their hotels. The catering department could not supply the food on time.

Following this, the flights, which supposed to depart to Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Frankfurt, Bahrain, Dubai, Sharjah, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, London Malaysia and domestic flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Port Blair, Pune, Madurai, and Thoothukudi were delayed for up to one hour in the morning.

In view of the rain, the airport officials have asked the domestic passengers to reach the airport one and a half hours before their flight. International passengers are asked to arrive three hours prior the departure.