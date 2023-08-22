Several EMU trains cancelled for two days in Arakkonam section

CHENNAI: Due to ongoing engineering works and focus on passenger safety, the Chennai division of Southern Railways has announced changes in the train services on the Chennai Central and Arakkonam section on August 23 and 30 from 10 am to 1.30 pm.

As per the Southern Railways press note, several EMU train services have been fully cancelled and one service has been partially cancelled on those dates. The fully cancelled train services include: Train No 43407: Moore Market Complex-Arakkonam EMU, Train No 66008: Arakkonam-Moore Market Complex passenger train, Train No 43409: Moore Market Complex-Arakkonam EMU local and Train No 43510: Tiruttani-Moore Market Complex EMU local.

Subsequently, other trains fully cancelled are: Train No 43418: Arakkonam-Moore Market Complex EMU local, Train No 43507: Moore Market Complex-Tiruttani EMU local, Train No 43420: Arakkonam-Moore Market Complex EMU local, Train No 43411: Moore Market Complex-Arakkonam EMU local and Train No 43512: Tiruttani-Moore Market Complex EMU local.

Meanwhile, Train No 06727 Moore Market Complex-Tirupati MEMU Express Special has been partially cancelled on August 23 and 30.