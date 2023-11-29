Several areas in Tambaram are flooded due to rain

CHENNAI: Following heavy rain in the suburbs the streets were flooded in Tambaram, Chromepet, Pallavaram, Pammal, Peerkankaranai and Sembakkam on Wednesday.



The South Suburbs of Chennai witnessed a good spell of rain in the morning for three hours and then in the evening again the rain started and it continued for several hours. Following that most of the areas which fall under the Tambaram Corporation were flooded with water. The traffic was heavily affected on the Tambaram-Velachery Road and Mudichur Road as the water got staggered on the roads.

In Kamarajar Nagar in Pallavaram, the water entered the houses and the residents were helpless without knowing how to remove the water. The residents tried contacting the Tambaram corporation officials but ended up without a solution to remove the water. The situation was worse even in TTK Nagar in Peerkankaranai as the water flooded in the streets as SWD in the area got clogged.

Several areas in West Tambaram, East Tambaram, and Sembakkam were also flooded with water and the residents suffered without any help. The subway which links the West and East Tambaram was also flooded with water.

Even the GST Road in Vandalur-Kelambakkam was flooded and many bikes and autorickshaws were stuck in-between as the water entered the engine. Fear had also started gripping the residents of Tambaram, who faced a worst back to back floods in 2015 and cyclone Vardah in 2016.