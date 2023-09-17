Several areas in south Chennai won't receive drinking water on Sep 20-22

CHENNAI: As Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) planning to carry out interconnection pipeline works near Koyambedu rountana bridge, the drinking water supply would be suspended for several areas in south Chennai (zone 7-10) from September 20 to September 22.



The release noted that pipeline interconnection work would be carried out to the main pipeline from September 20, 6 am to September 22, 6 am and the water will not be supplied to Ambattur zone, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones.

"Majority of the residents buy can water for drinking water. But, when the metro water board stops pipeline water they would give intimation regarding the same, we would save in tank. At times the department will stop drinking water supply for over three to four days which would be difficult to manage, " said R Manoj, a resident of Ambattur.

Residents are advised to store adequate water, and for emergency needs, they can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in. However, the supply of drinking water to the areas without water connection and low pressure areas through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out in a regular manner.