Seven dead in road accident in Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: A total of 7 persons of the 8 who were traveling in a car, returning to Bengaluru after visiting the Mel malayanur temple were killed on the spot when their vehicle collided head on with an oncoming lorry near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday morning.

Those involved in the accident were identified as Kavya 35, husband Satish Kumar 40, their children Sarveswaran 6 and Siddhu 3, Kavya's father Srinivasan 60, Malar 53, Manikandan 37 and Hemanth Kumar 32.

Manikandan was driving the car when the account occurred.

Other than Kavya all were killed on the spot and were retrieved by locals and fire service personnel using crowbars.

Kavya was rushed to the Tiruvannamalai government medical college hospital where too the bodies of the others were sent for post mortem.

Collector B Murugesh and SP Karthikeyan visited the spot and the hospital.