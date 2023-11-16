Seven bonded labourers rescued from panipuri making unit, three of family held

CHENNAI: A month after escaping from a pani puri making unit in Kondithope, a 22-year-old youth from Uttar Pradesh led officials to rescue seven bonded labourers including five minors.



According to officials, the youth sneaked away from the facility as he was unable to withstand the harassment and assault from the owner. He reached his native place in Jaunpur district and informed his family members who in turn lodged a complaint with the district administration of Jaunpur. Following this, the Collector contacted his counterpart in Chennai to take action.

The boy, who reached Chennai on Thursday with the help of the Jaunpur district administration, accompanied the district task force who conducted a surprise raid at the unit. The team rescued seven boys, including minors.

On inquiry, the boys told the officials that they were forced to work for more than 14 hours and subjected to physical harassment. Initially, they were promised a monthly salary of Rs 6,000 and but were never paid. They were made to stay in cramped spaces and were not allowed to go out.

Following their statement, a case was registered against Sangeetha Saroj, the owner of the unit, her husband and daughter and they were taken into custody.