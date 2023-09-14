SETC to operate 1,250 special buses for Vinayaga Chathurthi holiday

CHENNAI: In the wake of the extended weekend owing Vinayaga Chaturthi holiday on Monday, State Transport Corporations will be operating 1,250 special buses from Chennai and other places to cater to travelling passenger’s demands.

An official release issued by the State Express Transport Corporation Managing Director said that to ensure hassle-free travel of passengers from the city, 650 special buses in addition to normal daily bus services will be operated on September 15 and 200 special buses on September 16.

From other places including Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Trichy and Tirunelveli, 400 special buses will be operated, it said. SETC MD added that additional bus services would be operated on September 18 to Chennai and other places as per the demand. “We request the passengers to book their tickets in advance to ensure trouble-free travel,” he said.