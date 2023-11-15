SETC bus rams van on GST Road, kills one

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man died and two others were injured after an SETC bus rammed into a van on the GST Road near Tirusulam in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The van, belonging to the private gold ornaments manufacturing unit in Ekkaduthangal, was heading towards the Chennai airport Cargo. Around 1.30 am, when it was nearing the junction in the Old airport and was about to cross the National Highway to enter the Cargo department, a government SETC bus, heading towards Koyamedu from Tiruchy, rammed on the van.

On the impact, the supervisor of the firm, Manikandan, died on the spot and the van driver and another staff suffered severe injuries. On information, the St Thomas Mount traffic investigation police, who visited the spot and took the injured to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and are inquiring with the bus driver Velu (47) of Maduranthagam.