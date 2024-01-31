Sessions court seeks victim girl's counter in bail plea of DMK MLA's son and daughter in law

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai directed the police and the alleged victim girl to file counter to the bail plea of DMK MLA Karunanithi's son and daughter-in-law in the case booked for allegedly physically abusing an 18-year-old housemaid.

The case was listed before the third additional judge of the sessions court DV Anand.

The petitioners Anto Madhivanan and her wife Marlena Ann submitted that all the alleged accusations made against them are totally false and baseless.

The complainant and the housemaid were provided with utmost care and protection by them, said the petitioners. They made her join further studies and paid the amount out of their pocket expecting a good future.

The petitioners also submitted that they admitted the complainant with Amritha Vishwa Vidyapeedam, for her graduation, and the fees were paid by them. They treated the complainant as one of the family members and she was given one bedroom with an attached bathroom respecting her privacy, said the petitioners.

After the submission, the judge directed the police and the alleged victim girl to file a counter and posted the hearing to February 2.

Recently, a video testimony of a girl, from Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi, belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) went viral on social media as she narrated how she was tormented by the MLA's daughter-in-law. The victim alleged that the MLA's son Anto Madhivanan and daughter-in-law Marlena Ann assaulted her and abused her with casteist slurs.

Based on the information from the video testimony, police reached the victim girl for her statement and booked a case against the couple under various sections including SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.