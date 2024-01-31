Sessions court seeks Senthilbalaji's reply to ED's counter and extends judicial custody

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai directed jailed minister V Senthilbalaji to file a reply to the counter filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the deferred petition preferred by the minister against framing of charges in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

The third additional judge of the sessions court, DV Anand heard the deferred petition preferred by Senthilbalaji to stay the framing of charges against him in the PMLA case.

The judge directed Senthilbalaji to file a reply to the counter submitted by the ED. The counter filed by ED stated that Senthilbalaji is attempting to stall the trial proceedings by filling the deferred petition, which amounts to gross abuse of the process of law.

The deferred petition filed by Senthilbalaji stated that till the disposal of the case registered against Senthilbalaji by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on an allegation of promised government jobs in the transport department by receiving bribes, the framing of charges in the PMLA case may be postponed.

Further, Senthilbalaji was produced before the judge through video conference from Puzhal Central prison as his judicial custody ended. After recording his appearance, the judge extended his judicial custody till February 7. It may be noted that the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji has been extended for the 18th time consecutively.