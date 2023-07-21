Sessions court grants bail to former DMK spokesperson

CHENNAI: The Principal sessions court in Chennai granted conditional bail to former DMK spokesperson Shivaji Krishnamoorthy who was arrested for making a defamatory comment against politicians including actress Kushboo.



The principal judge S Alli granted the bail, stating considering the age of the petitioner and the period of incarceration undergone by him, this court is inclined to grant bail to him with stringent condition. The judge ordered to be released on bail on his executing abond for a sum of Rs.25,000. The judge levied conditions that the petitioner shall appear before the respective police station daily at 10: 00 a.m.until further orders and he shall not involve in such activities in future.



The counsel appeared for Shivaji Krishnamoorthy said that the petitioner is innocent. Being the spokesperson of DMK party he used to speak about the political issues and create awareness among the public. During that time to attract the public attention, he use to make some jokes and illustrate the inability of some politicians. But this was wrongly understood, there is no motive to make any friction among any groups or to insult any one, he concluded by requesting bail.



The city public prosecutor G Devarajan, appeared for police said that the petitioner is causing disturbance to the public peace and he is also involved in previous case of similar nature. Further the investigation is stillpending, and objected to grant bail.



However, the judge granted bail for Shivaji Krishnamoorthy on some conditions.



Shivaji Krishnamorthy was who was arrested on June, 18, 2023 for under Section 153, 294 (b), 504, 505 (i) (b), 505 (2) of IPC, for making derogatory comments against politicians including BJP functionary and actress Kushboo, while addressing a public meeting.



It may be noted that the bail petition was refused twice earlier.

