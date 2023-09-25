Sessions court dismisses former VHP leader's bail plea

CHENNAI: The Principal Sessions Court in Chennai dismissed the bail plea of former leader of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) RBVS Manian, who was arrested for his derogatory comments against political leaders including B R Ambedkar, the architect of Indian constitution.

The principal judge S Alli observed that considering the nature of the alleged offences and stage of the investigation this court is not inclined to grant bail to the accused.

The T Nagar police booked a case against Manian for his derogatory comments against political leaders and rational thinkers including B R Ambedkar and Periyar, under various sections 153, 153 A (1) (a), 505 (1) (b), 505 (2) IPC r/w 3 (1) (r), 3 (1) (u) and 3 (1) (v) of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

Subsequently, he was arrested on September 14 at his residence in T-Nagar and produced before the principal sessions court Chennai. The principal judge sent Manian to judicial custody till September 27.

It was reported that Manian made derogatory comments against the political leaders in an spiritual event held at T Nagar.

The counsel for the petitioner, Paul Kanagaraj requested bail considering Manian's bad health condition and his age. The counsel also submitted the unconditional apology affidavit on behalf of Manian for his derogatory speech and said it is unintentional. However, the sessions court dismissed his bail petition.