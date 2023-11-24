Sessions court adjourns ruling on Mansoor's anticipatory bail plea

CHENNAI: The Sessions court in Chennai adjourned the judgment of the anticipatory bail plea of actor Mansoor Ali Khan, in the case booked for making objectionable comments on actor Trisha.

The counsel appeared for Mansoor Ali Khan submitted before the principal judge S Alli, that the controversial comment against Trisha is made out without any intention.

Further, it was contended that the case was registered against him on the recommendation of the National Commission of Women not by Trisha.

The city public prosecutor Devarajan appeared for the police and submitted that the investigation is underway.

After the submission, the judge adjourned the ruling on the petition.

Recently Mansoor Ali Khan made an objectionable comment on actor Trisha, that he doesn't get a chance to act in an intimate scene with her in the movie 'Leo'. After the comment went viral Trisha condemned his comments and called him a sexist, in supporting Trisha several celebrities condemned Mansoor for his derogatory comment.

However, Mansoor refused to tender an apology to Trisha for his controversial comment and criticized Nadigar Sangam for issuing a warning notice against him.

After the direction from the National Commission for Women, a case has been registered in the all-women police station, Thousand Lights.