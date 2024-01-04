Service road encroached, parents block govt buses

CHENNAI: Parents of students of a private school and locals blocked government buses at Kilambakkam on Wednesday for clogging up the service road. With buses occupying the road, students are not able to commute to school and need to walk nearly a kilometre, they said.

With the service road now a one-way and vehicles blocked at Urapakkam junction, over 3,000 students of the school, mostly from Guduvanchery, Katankulathur, and Maraimalai Nagar, have to walk to the school. After irate parents blocked the buses in the morning and with traffic on the NH gettinUrapakkam junctiong affected, Vandalur Otteri police and officials from the Tambaram police commissionerate visited the spot and held talks. The police also met the school management and assured a solution within a week.