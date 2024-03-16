Serial thief detained by Chennai police; seven scooters seized 

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday apprehended a 60-year-old man who targeted scooters and stole them.

Choolaimedu Police had registered a case based on a complaint from Lavanya, a resident of Nelson Manickam Road.

On February 29, Lavanya visited a supermarket near her home, and when she returned, her scooter was missing.

Since there were similar complaints about bike thefts in the recent past, a special team was formed, and with the help of CCTV footage near the supermarket, police zeroed in on the suspect.

After investigations, the police arrested N Harikrishnan (60) of Vanniya Teynampet. “Investigations revealed that the accused, Harikrishnan, had stolen Scooty Pep motor cycles driven by women at Choolaimedu and surrounding areas. Seven scooters, including the complainant's Scooty Pep motorcycle, were seized from him,” an official release said.

Further investigation revealed that there are already about 15 cases against him related to the theft of scooters.