Serial offender steals test drive vehicle from showroom in Porur, arrested

CHENNAI: City Police arrested a 43-year-old man, a serial offender, on Saturday for allegedly escaping with a two-wheeler from a bike showroom in the guise of taking the vehicle for a test drive to gift it for his daughter's birthday.

The arrested person was identified as M. Sivakumar (43) of Kodambakkam.

On April 3, the accused went to a two-wheeler showroom on Arcot Road in Porur, asked the manager about the latest model to gift for his daughter's birthday, and asked for a test drive.

The manager, Alexander, sent a showroom employee, Anburaj, along with Sivakumar, and the two of them went to Brindavan Nagar, Porur, to test drive the bike.

Sivakumar, who drove the bike, did not return, after which the staff realised that they were connected and alerted the manager.

Based on a complaint, Valasaravakkam Police registered a case, and after investigations, the police arrested Sivakumar.

Probe revealed that in 2021, Sivakumar diverted the attention of jewellery store staff and stole 4.5 sovereign gold wels. He has more than 20 criminal cases against him, the police said.

In another incident of theft, Ice House Police arrested a 23-year-old man, M. Ajay, for allegedly breaking into a four-wheeler workshop in Triplicane and stealing spare parts.

The incident happened on March 29. The owner, V Rajendran (58), opened the workshop the next day to find the CCTV cameras damaged and several spare parts stolen, after which he filed a complaint with the Ice House police station.

After investigations, Ajay, a history sheeter in the same neighbourhood, was arrested for breaking into the workshop.