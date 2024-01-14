Serial burglar & associates arrested by Tambaram Police

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police on Sunday arrested four persons including a serial burglar, who is allegedly involved in over a l00 burglary and theft cases in the sub-urbs.

Pazhavanthangal Police had registered a case based on a complaint from a resident of Nanganallur who returned home from a trip to Puttaparthi to found his house broke open.

On coming home, the resident found that the locker in the bedroom was broken and 35 sovereigns of jewellery was stolen. Pazhavanthangal police have registered a case and after investigations, they perused the CCTV footage and zeroed in on the suspects.

Police arrested the main suspect, D.Kamalakannan (65) of Pallavaram and his associates, S.Saravanan (30) of Pammal, K.Venkatesan (35) of Tondiarpet and E.Ganapathi (45) of Kallakurichi district.

Police investigations revealed that the group also broke into two other houses in Pazhavanthangal police limits in the last month.

The main accused, Kamalakannan, police said is involved in about 100 cases, police said. All accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.