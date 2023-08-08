Serial burglar arrested in Madipakkam, 80 sovereigns gold recovered

CHENNAI: A serial offender was arrested by the city police for alleged break-ins in several parts of Chennai and 80 sovereigns of gold articles were recovered from him.



Madipakkam Police have launched a search for the accused based on a complaint from S Panneerselvam of Madipakkam. He had visited his native town on March 14 and returned home to find the front door of his house broke open and at least 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

A special team was formed was based on a complaint by Panneerselvam. The team meticulously reviewed CCTV footages and conducted enquiries and found that the person behind the burglary was serial offender, R Satheesh @ Kili Satheesh (27) of Thousand lights area.

Based on a tipoff, the special team headed by Madipakkam Inspector arrested Satheesh on Monday. Investigations revealed that Satheesh was involved in burglaries in Madipakkam, Palavanthangal, Pallavaram areas and also in Ambattur and Tirumullaivoyal.

Madipakkam Police managed to recover around 80 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the accused. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.