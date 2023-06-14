Senthilbalaji's wife approaches Madras High Court to hear urgently

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has given nod to hear habeas corpus petition urgently to be filed by State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji's wife.

Senior counsel NR Ilango representing Senthilbalaji appeared a division of Madras High Court comprising Justice M Sundar and Justice R Sakthivel, said that Senthilbalaji was arrested by Enforcement Department (ED) at late night without notice or summon and breached guidelines.

Further, he sought urgent hearing of the habeas corpus petition being filed by the minister's wife.

Observing this, the bench said the senior counsel to mention the petition at 1:30 pm today and they will look the matter after the numbering of habeas corpus petition is completed.