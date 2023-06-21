Senthilbalaji's surgery concludes, to be shifted to CCU

CHENNAI: After almost five hours, Minister Senthilbalaji's bypass surgery has ended at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai. He is expected to remain under anaesthesia for three more hours, Thanthi TV reported, adding he would be shifted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU).



The bypass surgery was performed by a six-member team led by Dr AR Raghuraman.



The minister is expected to stay at the CCU for three days and will be under medical supervision for seven days. The medical bulletin issued by the hospital stated that the minister is, "Hemodynamically stable and being monitored in the postoperative cardiothoracic intensive care unit by the multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses."



The graft-hit minister was diagnosed with three blocks in his blood vessels upon undergoing coronary angiogram after he reported chest pain subsequent to his arrest by the ED on June 14.

