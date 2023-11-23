Senthilbalaji’s remand extended till Dec 4

CHENNAI: A city court on Wednesday extended Minister V Senthilbalaji’s remand till December 4. Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthilbalaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from a government multi-super specialty hospital here, extended his judicial custody till December 4.

When the case came up for hearing, ED counsel N Ramesh filed a counter affidavit to the petition filed by Senthilbalaji, which sought a direction to the agency to furnish copies of documents seized by the prosecution during investigation. Ramesh said all the documents relating to this case were already produced before the court and also furnished to the Minister. Following this, the judge posted to December 4, further hearing of the petition filed by Senthilbalaji.