Senthilbalaji's condition is stable, says pvt hosp authorities

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital authorities on Saturday informed that Minister Senthilbalaji's health condition is stable.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, the hospital authorities informed that the ventilator device on Senthilbalaji has been removed and he is being monitored.

Senthilbalaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam that took place when he was the Transport Minister from 2011 to 2015 in the AIADMK government led by the late J Jayalalithaa.



Senthilbalaji, who complained of chest pain during his arrest, was admitted to Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate, and later, the Madras High Court ordered Senthilbalaji to be shifted to Kauvery Hospital for bypass surgery.

Accordingly, he was shifted to Kauvery Hospital, where he underwent bypass surgery.