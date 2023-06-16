Senthilbalaji undergoes tests for surgery at private hospital

CHENNAI: The State electricity minister V Senthilbalaji who was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday, is undergoing tests for a bypass surgery, and based on the results the survey will be planned, the hospital management said on Friday.

Senthilbalaji was referred to Kauvery main Hospital with a history of cardiac symptoms on June 15. He was assessed by our team of expert doctors led by Dr. A. R. Raghuram, Senior Consultant Cardio Thoracic Surgeon who has advised early Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, a bulletin from the hospital noted.













He is undergoing further tests to assess his fitness for anaesthesia and, based on the assessment, the surgery will be planned. The minister is currently being treated in ICU with cardiac monitoring and being looked after by a multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses.

In addition, health minister Ma Subramanian on Friday, while addressing the media after the graduation ceremony of Kilpauk medical college and hospital, stated that the private hospital had treated Senthilbalaji for blood thinner. After three - four days reviewing the blood flow, the surgery will be done.