Senthilbalaji hospitalised: Udhay, Ma Su, EV Velu visit Omandurar hospital

CHENNAI: Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ma. Subramanian, EV Velu and others arrive at Omandurar government hospital to check upon the health of Minister Senthilbalaji.

According to source, the minister is being treated in the emergency department of the hospital.

Senthilbalaji complained of chest pain and was taken to Omandarur Government hospital, after being arrested by ED sleuths in the early hours of Wednesday.

Arrest came after 18 hours of search operation at his house on Greenways road. The case is linked to job-for-cash scam in transport department, which happened when he was transport minister in AIADMK regime during 2011-16. He was arrested under the provisions of prevention of money laundering act.



