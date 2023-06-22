Senthilbalaji case: MHC adjourns 'habeas corpus' hearing to June 27

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, which heard the habeas corpus petition filed by Senthilbalaji's wife S Mekala against Balaji's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday adjourned the hearing to June 27 for ED to make its submission, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

A bench of Justices Nisha Banu and Bharatha Chakravarthy heard the plea today. Minister Senthilbalaji's counsel NR Elango appeared before the Court and presented a series of submissions, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, argued that the plea filed by Balaji's wife is not maintainable.

"The habeas corpus plea is suitable for hearing as the fundamental right has been infringed, and the court has been approached. Had the minister been arrested legally the need for a habeas corpus plea would not have arised," said Elango.

"Minister Senthilbalaji should have been informed of the reasons for his arrest, which is a fundamental right. No one should be detained without explaining the reason for the arrest. This is mentioned in Article 22 of the Constitution. Court's order which transferred Minister Senthilbalaji to Kauvery Hospital, under judicial custody, cannot be considered as an interim order, but an order under Section 167 CrPC," Elango added.

The judges after hearing the arguments from both sides posted the matter to June 27 for arguments on behalf of ED.