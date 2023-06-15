Senthilbalaji arrest: ED’s petition seeking Police Custody to be heard at 3.30pm

CHENNAI: Chennai Sessions court principal Judge S Alli will hear the custody petition filed by Enforcement Directorate ( ED) against minister Senthilbalaji today at 3:30 pm.

The ED has filed a petition in the sessions court seeking permission to take Senthilbalaji into 15 days police custody for further investigation.

Subsequently, the minister’s counsel filed a petition demanding interim bail from the judicial custody.

On Thursday, the counsel for Senthil Balaji appeared before principal Judge Alli and sought interim bail.

Observing this, the judge said that the custody case and interim bail case will be heard at 3:30 pm today.