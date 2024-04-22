Senthilbalaji appears before principal sessions court

CHENNAI: Jailed former minister V Senthilbalaji appeared before the principal sessions court Chennai to receive the bank documents for advancing further submission to the petition filed to discharge him from the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case.

Original copy of the bank documents connected to the PMLA case was served to Senthilbalaji, when he appeared physically before the principal sessions judge S Alli, in compliance with court's order.

Recording the appearance the judge extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji till April 25.

Senthilbalaji filed a petition seeking to discharge him from the PMLA case connected to the alleged job racket.

While the order was reserved in the discharge petition, Senthilbalaji filed a fresh application to advance further arguments.

The principal sessions court allowed the application and directed Senthilbalaji to appear before the court to receive the bank documents which he sought for.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the Directorate of Enforcement on June 14 at his residence in Chennai.

The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.