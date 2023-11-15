Senthilbalaji admitted to Omandurar hospital again

CHENNAI: Five months after he was arrested by ED sleuths and admitted to Omandurar multi-super specialty government hospital with chest pain, TN Minister without portfolio Senthilbalaji on Wednesday was taken from Puzhal jail and admitted to the same hospital with complaints of possible symptoms of heart ailments.

He was initially taken to Stanley Medical College Hospital from where he was taken to the multi-specialty hospital for further diagnosis, sources said. It may be recalled that Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai.

Arrested TN Minister V Senthil Balaji was taken to #StanleyHospital for a medical checkup by the Puzhal Prison department. This is the 3rd time Senthil Balaji has been taken out of Puzhal Prison for a medical checkup.#SenthilBalaji #Senthilbalajicase pic.twitter.com/bVhHvY3xFG — DT Next (@dt_next) November 15, 2023

The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as transport minister in the then AIADMK regime. On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody. Subsequently, he underwent a surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison.



Later Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet against him. Senthilbalaji has been not given bail so far.