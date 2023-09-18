Senior officers of GCP personally attend to the grievances of senior citizens

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) came to the aid of the grievances of two senior citizens in the past week, in which Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) personally attended to their grievances.

In one incident in T Nagar district, an elderly couple residing at Subbarayan Nagar, Kodambakkam, had given a petition to the Chennai Collector to help them after the tenants in their house continued to default on the rent. The petition was forwarded to the City police commissioner's office.

According to a complaint from Saravanan (82) and Lalitha (72), who have rented three houses in Kodambakkam, the tenants have not been paying the rent after which DCP (T Nagar), Ankit Jain, visited the couple's residence.

Inquiries by the DCP revealed that the tenants, Karthikeyan, Sumathi, and Charu have not paid rent for the past four months.

On the advice of the police officers, the tenants agreed to vacate the house within a month and gave it in writing.

In another incident in Adyar, 78-year-old Narasmihamoorthy of Parameswari Nagar approached the police after the hired driver demanded Rs 35 more from him.

The elderly man had hired a driver for Rs 440 for four hours. After completing the work, the driver had demanded Rs 475 instead of the committed account.

The elderly man sent a petition through e-mail to the Commissioner of Police demanding action against the driver on September 15.

On the directions of Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, DCP (Adyar), Pon Karthik Kumar visited Narasimhamoorthy's residence at Adyar the next day and heard his grievances.

DCP Adyar summoned the administrative officers of the call drivers firm and told them that one of the drivers had collected extra money from a senior citizen and warned them that appropriate legal action would be initiated if call drivers continue to fleece senior citizens.

The administrative officers of the call drivers' firm assured the DCP that appropriate action would be taken against the erred driver and that all the drivers would be sensitized.