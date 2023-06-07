Send informed officers to court for hearing: High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the failure of the police department to send its officers, who are aware about the case details, to the court. “The Chief Public Prosecutor has been asked several times to instruct the DGP to send the police who know the complete details of the case but the police department have not adhered to it,” Justice AD Jagadish Chandira said. Further, the court directed the Chief Public Prosecutor to direct the police department to come to the court with complete information. Earlier, a constable, who came for hearing was unable to provide information.