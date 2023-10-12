Semmencherri to house Global Sports City, CMDA invites consultants to prepare DPR

CHENNAI: The Global Sports City will come up in Semmencherry as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has invited consultants to conduct a feasibility study and prepare a detailed project report at the site.

Earlier, the planning authority was mulling to set up the global facility in one of the three places Kuthambakkam, Vandalur and Semmencheri.

According to the sources, Semmencheri has been finalized due to the availability of land and connectivity.

In July, state sports development minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted a meeting with CMDA officials, in which the pros and cons of each of the sites were discussed.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu government announced that it would set up a state-of-the-art Global Sports City in Chennai which would promote the development of sports, and help the city emerge as a favored destination for leading sports events, during the state budget session in March.

As per the proposal, the sports city will have a large stadium, football grounds, athletic tracks, Olympic size swimming pool, velodrome among others.

The facility will also have administrative blocks, accommodation for sports persons and others.