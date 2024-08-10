Seminar to highlight challenges for TN in NEET, NEP 2020 held in Chennai

CHENNAI: Highlighting the set of challenges for Tamil Nadu in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a group of educationalists held a seminar in the city on Saturday.

The educationalists and also a few members of the State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS-TN) spoke on the range of issues such as how NEET is a great challenge to science education and the effects of NEP 2020 on teacher education and the challenges for TN in both school and higher education.

SPCSS-TN in its discussion highlighted that according to NEP 2020, a student, on completion of higher/senior secondary (+2) course, must appear for an all India test and the scores secured in the test will be the only criteria for admission into any undergraduate course in any college in India.

The discussion further elaborated that when NEP 2020 becomes fully operational by 2030, admission into any arts and science undergraduate courses in any college administered by any State government or private managements will be based on scores secured in Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

Already admission into medical courses are based on NEET, IIT based on JEE, architecture based on NATA and national law universities based on CLAT.

Further, admission into undergraduate courses in central universities and some of the higher education institutions has been based on CUET for the past few years.

'The all India demand to reject NEP 2020 is due to the fact that NEP is a threat to the government funded educational institutions established on the basis of social justice by various State and the Union governments. NEP 2020 is designed for the union government to usurp

the powers of the states and reduces the State government to that of an agency for implementing the policies evolved by the Union government, "the circular from SPCSS noted.

Furthermore, with regards to NEET, SPCSS also highlighted the issue of grace mark controversy that benefitted only a few candidates and the controversial question and answer on atoms in NEET Physics.