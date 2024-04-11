Self-baggage drop facility launched at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India launched the self-baggage drop facility at the domestic terminal of the Chennai airport.

The launch of the new Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility in the domestic terminal (T1) on Wednesday would help fast-track the departure of the passengers, as they no longer need to wait at the counters to check in their luggage.

Instead, passengers can avail of this service at the designated counters 60-63, and drop the baggage in the conveyor belt. The passenger should enter the PNR in the machine and print the boarding pass. After the machine scans the boarding pass, it would generate the luggage tags.

The passenger should fix the tags in the luggage and place them on the conveyor belt.

According to airport officials, this would help passengers and save time. Initially, the facility is available only on Indigo Airlines. Officials said it would soon be available for all airlines in the coming days.