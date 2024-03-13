Sekarbabu lays foundation for various projects in north and central Chennai

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religion and Charitable Endorsement PK Sekarbabu along with Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran on Wednesday laid the foundation and inaugurated several projects at Royapuram and Anna Nagar zones for the enhancement of infrastructure facilities.

It is noted that Anna Nagar zone will be getting an indoor shuttle stadium and modern gym at a total cost of Rs 50 lakh each.

The civic body to construct a community center at Wall Tax road in Royapuram zone at an estimated cost of Rs 8.97 crore for which the foundation stone has been laid by the minister.

Similarly, an amount of Rs. 6.5 lakh has been allocated for the construction of Anganwadi at Egmore, carrom play area at an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh.

The foundation has laid for the road side park and football ground at Royapuram zone at a total cost of Rs 11 lakh and 5.32 lakh respectively, a release from Ripon Building noted.

The minister also inaugurated the newly constructed primary health center at PK Garden at an estimated cost of Rs 3.08 crore and rehabilitation center for disabled at Rs 10 crore.

The statement further added that under Central Chennai Legislative Assembly constituency development fund, a modern gym will be constructed at a playground in Adi Andhra Nagar in Anna Nagar zone at a total cost of Rs 50 lakh. Also, the foundation stone has laid for an indoor shuttle stadium. It will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Mayor R Priya, V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, Additional Commissioner (Health), K J Praveen Kumar, Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central), Katta Ravi Teja, regional deputy commissioner (North), G Shanthakumari, Standing Committee Chairperson (Health) and other senior officials were part of the event.