Seeking a massage, Youth gets extorted in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested two persons of a gang who extorted Rs 35,000 and mobile phone from a youth who went to a spot responding to a text message claiming massage services for a lower price.

The victim, a 24 year old resident of Padi went to a location near Millennium park in Padi on instructions from the gang, on Tuesday (Oct 10).

On reaching the scene, a four member gang approached the youth and threatened him under knifepoint to part with his valuables.

When the victim claimed to have no cash on him, the gang made him transfer money through PhonePe and also took his mobile phone and fled the scene.

The youth filed a complaint with J J Nagar Police. After investigations, Police zeroed in on the suspects and on Thursday, two persons - K Bharath Kumar (21) of Tiruvannamalai and E Vignesh (20) of Padi, Chennai were arrested.

Police have also written to the concerned banks to freeze the transaction made through PhonePe.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Search is on for two of their accomplices.