Security tightened at Chennai airport for PM Modi's arrival

CHENNAI: In view of the expected arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, security was tightened in the Chennai airport. The rehearsal of the security arrangements is to be held on Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in Chennai on Friday for the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games at the Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled in the evening and the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at the Chennai airport at 4.50 pm on a special flight from Bangalore. Then from the airport, the PM would reach INS Adyar in the helicopter, and from there he would reach Nehru Stadium by road.

Later, after the inauguration ceremony, the PM would start from the Nehru stadium around 7.45 pm and reach the Raj Bhavan in Guindy. On Saturday at 9 am the PM will start from Guindy and will reach Chennai airport by road and board a special flight to Tiruchy at 9.25 am.

In view of the visit of the Prime Minister, there will be five-tier security at the Chennai airport and only the permanent workers are being allowed to enter the airport until Saturday.

The SPG Commandos had already reached Chennai to oversee the security arrangements. On Thursday at 4.30 pm the security rehearsal would take place at Chennai Airport, INS Adyar, Nehru Stadium, and Raj Bhavan.