Security intensified ahead of Independence Day in Chennai; check details

CHENNAI: In view of the Independence Day celebration, areas from the Chief Minister's residence in Alwarpet to the Secretariat have been declared a red zone.

According to a Maalaimalar report, security arrangements have been intensified under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Chennai Police Commissioner Arun issued this announcement and has intensified security measures.

Accordingly, the use of drones, small aircraft, and large balloons has been prohibited in these areas.

The restriction will be in effect for the next two days.