Security guard dies as speeding car plunges into lake off Pallavaram-Thuraipakkam Radial Road

CHENNAI: A security guard was killed after the driver of the car in which he was travelling crashed into a lake on Pallavaram-Thuraipakkam Radial Road on early Wednesday morning.

Police said the car, which was travelling at high speed, lost control and plunged into Narayanapuram lake in Pallikaranai, resulting in the fatal incident.

The car was returning to an IT firm in Siruseri after dropping off a group of techies at their homes. The security guard, Kausal Kumar (27), was providing security for the group.

The accident occurred around 2:30 am on the Radial Road in Pallavaram, when the driver of the car, Rajasekar (35), lost control of the speeding vehicle and veered off the road, crashing into the lake.

Kausal Kumar, who was sitting in the seat next to the driver, died on the spot, while Rajasekar was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries.

Police and fire department officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, managing to retrieve the car from the lake with the help of a crane.

Kausal Kumar's body was sent to the Chrompet Government Hospital for a post-mortem exam. Rajasekar is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The Pallavaram Police have registered a case and are investigating.