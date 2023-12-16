Secretary Sahu reviews oil removal work at Ennore

CHENNAI: A high-level coordination meeting was convened at the Oil Spill Management Coordination Centre by environment department secretary Supriya Sahu, to review the ongoing oil mitigation works in Ennore Creek, on Saturday.



Officials from TNPCB (Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board), Department of Environment, Fisheries, Revenue, Forest, Police, Greater Chennai Corporation and CPCL, took part in the meeting along with representatives from affected villages and local fishermen.

"The impacted area has now been categorised into 4 stretches for the purpose of intensive review and mitigation. Each stretch will be taken care of by a dedicated team with the objective to complete the process of mitigation by 18th -19th December, " a release said.

To intensify the ongoing recovery operations, Sea Care services and Viraj Sea cleaning agencies from Mumbai, have been joined by Vens Hydra lifts Pvt. Ltd. and Neowin India Ltd. A total of 110 boats along with a workforce of 615 individuals were on site involved in the oil mitigation work.

Further, oil recovery measures, soil and shore clean-up was carried out in the villages of Mugathuvara kuppam, Ennore kuppam, Nettukuppam and Kattukuppam.